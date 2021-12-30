Man shot and killed in south St. Louis Wednesday

Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:45 pm near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue at Itaska Street. He was shot in the chest. No word of any arrests so far.

