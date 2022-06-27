ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on his own block Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood.

Dennis Taylor, 49, was found in the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue just after 5 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his residence is in that same block.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).