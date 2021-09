ST. LOUIS – One man was shot and killed at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Alcott Avenue near Bircher Avenue. A second victim suffered a non-life-threatening hand wound.

9/20/2021 11:33:52PM

4500 Alcott

SHOOTING

Male victim of a shooting. Not conscious or breathing pic.twitter.com/Uf5GyDWGD4 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 21, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.