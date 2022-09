ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody Thursday morning after a deadly shooting at the SouthSide Barber and Beauty Salon in the Grove neighborhood.

According to reports, shots rang out inside the barbershop Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said a man walked into the barbershop with a gun, then shot and killed someone. Police don’t believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Homicide detectives are still investigating. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.