Man shot and killed inside of a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot and killed inside of a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane at about 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating this homicide. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

