ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed at about 2:15 a.m. Monday in Downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened along North 9th Street and Brooklyn Street.

The man died at the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

9/20/2021 2:17:00AM

Brooklyn / 9th

Homicide

Male victim of a shooting, not conscious or breathing. Victim is deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/oioZ0COak5 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 20, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.