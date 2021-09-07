Man shot and killed near the Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man dies after being shot multiple times near the Gateway Arch. It happened just after midnight, along Washington Avenue, near the Eads Bridge. His car ended up on the steps leading to the Arch grounds just off Memorial Drive.

