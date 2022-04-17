ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man was shot and killed just after midnight on a MetroLink train. There was an argument between two passengers on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators are now handling this case.

“This level of gun violence is shocking, and we are often frustrated on how to prevent such random acts in our community. However, we are hopeful that our resources and assistance with our police partners will solve this case.

In cooperation with our police partners, Metro Transit has made many improvements to safety and security over the last two and a half years, and we will continue to invest in security and strong police partnerships now and in the future. This random act of violence is truly disappointing, but our transit community is worth fighting for,” states Bi-State Development.

The agency estimates it would cost $52 million to upgrade the MetroLink system security. That includes creating a turnstile type system that would require a ticket purchase or pass to enter a MetroLink platform.

The system was designed as an open system, but concerns about crime have led to calls for changes. The plan would also increase fencing around tracks, stations, and platforms and the installation of monitored cameras.

A MetroLink security guard was shot and killed in January 2021. That death is among the more recent shootings on the public transit system. The 30-year-old was working at the Delmar station when he was killed.