ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Penrose Neighborhood. Rodrick Johnson, 37, was found in the 4800 block of Anderson with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are working on the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.