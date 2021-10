ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Thursday morning just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the shooting happened in the Walnut Park West neighborhood near the intersection of Garesche Avenue at Mimika Avenue.Police said the man was shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle.

