ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Wabada Avenue near North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police said the man died at that location.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. It is also unknown if police have any suspects in custody.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

