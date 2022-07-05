ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while driving early Monday morning causing him to crash. He was then taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash happened Monday at 12:17 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fairchild Avenue in the City of Northwoods

The victim was driving when he was shot. He then lost control of his car and struck a sign. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

City of Northwoods police officers requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives assume responsibility for the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

