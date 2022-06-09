ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night in south St. Louis.

The man was shot at approximately 8:53 p.m. and then he crashed on westbound 64 at Hampton Avenue. Officers found him inside an SUV stopped in the emergency lane on the north side of the highway. He was suffering from multiple bullet wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition. He later died from his injuries.

The Homicide Division is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.