ST. LOUIS – One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.

The robbery-turned-shooting happened at a parking lot in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue in the Downtown West area.

Investigators say the group was standing by a few of their vehicles and talking outside when two armed suspects approached them and demanded their money.

Two victims dropped their belongings and ran toward their parked car. Another two let go of their belongings. Three others rushed to get inside a car and drive away.

While the group of three tried to get away, one of the suspects fired shots and struck the driver’s side door. A 36-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

The suspects then ran away from the scene. The man shot was quickly rushed to a hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information relevant to this case, contact SLMPD at 314-231-1212.