ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.

The shooting took place on the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard at 1:30 p.m. when a man was standing at a bus stop was randomly shot in the leg and foot.

The victim shared that an unknown person(s) driving a white Chrysler 300 fired shots in his direction. EMS responded to the shooting and took that man to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

No suspects have been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.