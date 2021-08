ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old man was shot Friday night at a Gas Mart in St. Louis after being confronted about a stolen T-shirt.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of South Kingshighway around 7:26 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was listed as being in stable condition.

According to police, a suspect said he shot the victim after seeing him reach for what he believed was a firearm. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.