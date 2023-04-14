ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One driver was shot before he ended up in a crash early Friday morning in north St. Louis County.

Police responded to assist the victim around 4:30 a.m. Friday after the crash, which happened near Highway 367 and Dunn Road.

Before that, police say the driver, a man, was shot in the 12000 block o Covington Gardens. He was rushed to the hospital, though his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the shooting or crash. Police have not yet disclosed any suspect information.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling this investigation. Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.