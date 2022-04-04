ST. LOUIS — Two police officers shot a 58-year-old man who pointed a weapon at them Monday evening in north St. Louis.

The uniformed officers were in a patrol car when they noticed an armed man near Riverview and McLaran at about 5:45 p.m., St. Louis Police Chief John W. Hayden said during a press conference.

Hayden said the man pointed his weapon at the officers. The officers then exited their vehicle and confronted the man, who did not drop the weapon.

Both officers shot at the man, striking him. They attempted to perform CPR. The man was eventually taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hayden said both officers are 27 years old. Neither was hurt during the incident. One of them has been on the force for four years, while the other has been on for a year and a half.

Police did not release any further details. The investigation is ongoing.