ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after he was shot by a police officer while waving a gun at people at a business, police said.

Officers went to Altec Industries Monday night after a report of a man pointing a gun at several people in the parking lot, Capt. Jeff Wilson said.

The man did not comply with several orders to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers, Wilson said.

One officer shot the man, who was hospitalized in critical condition, Wilson said.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, has been placed on leave pending an investigation of the shooting by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, KQTV reported.