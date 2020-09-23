Man shot dead at Spanish Lake Park

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder at Spanish Lake Park.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, officers responded to a call for a shooting at the park around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, inside a vehicle in the 12500 block of Spanish Pond Road. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News