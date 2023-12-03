O’FALLON, Mo. – Police in O’Fallon, Missouri, shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon following a brief pursuit outside city limits.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police claim the suspect fired shots at the clock tower at O’Fallon City Hall.

Officers responded and the man drove away as police gave chase.

The pursuit ended at Spring Court and Royal Oaks Drive. The armed man was fatally wounded.

Police have not said if the man fired at officers. The man’s name has not been released.

The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.