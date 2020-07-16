Man shot dead in Midtown was ‘expected to take over the world,’ according to Cardinal Ritter president

ST. LOUIS – Two men—20-year-old Arie Bagsby and 21-year-old Omar Harris—were gunned down in Midtown Monday night right outside St. Louis University.

Bagsby and Harris, his best friend, were all-around great guys, their families say. They were both hard workers, active in the community, and focused on creating better lives for themselves. Those who knew and loved Bagsby don’t understand how this could happen to him.

“Arie was someone who we expected to take over the world,” said Tamiko Armstead, president of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School.

Bagsby was adored by his family, friends, teachers, and peers.

“I mean, Arie was that kid that we just knew he was going to accomplish something so magnificent that the whole world could have used,” Armstead said.

But on Monday, July 13, those aspirations were cut short when gunmen opened fire at the Nissan Rogue both he and his best friend were riding in.

“You can’t make sense of a life that’s been cut short that you expected to be around to contribute to make us all better,” Armstead said.

Bagsby was quite the creative. He had a passion for music and photography. He even helped start a media club during his time at Cardinal Ritter and was studying mass media communication in college.

“Every single piece of equipment that we purchased for it, everything that we do to stream our games, every picture that’s on our website, most of the videos…those were all Arie,” Armstead said.

“He left a legacy here at Cardinal Ritter College Prep. I can walk around this school and there is a piece of Arie in so many places at this school.”