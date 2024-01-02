ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Moline Acres.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, Moline Acres police were called to the 2400 block of Chambers Road shortly after 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. Police found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives claim the shooting happened at another location and the victim drove himself to Chambers Road.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.