ST. LOUIS – One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Michigan Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was near Mount Pleasant Park when he got involved in a fight with another man, who shot him in the thigh. The victim, a 36-year-old man, spoke with officers about the shooting before he was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.