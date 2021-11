ST. LOUIS – A man is dead Friday morning after a shooting in south St. Louis.

That shooting happened just after midnight on Robert Avenue and Alabama Avenue. Police said the victim was inside of a pickup truck that crashed into a house.

No one in the house was hurt. Police have not yet made any arrests.

