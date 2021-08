Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood at approximately 10:41 a.m. Friday.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Page Boulevard. When police arrived at the scene the man was found conscious and breathing.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.