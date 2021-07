ST. LOUIS – A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the back early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Arlington Avenue and Thekla Avenue.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if police have made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

7/20/2021 12:17AM

5300 Arlington Ave St Louis Missouri

SHOOTING

30 y/o male victim shot in the back. Conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/tGlEujQ1W2 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 20, 2021

