ST. LOUIS – A man was shot late Sunday night in Berkeley.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. along Frostview Lane near Jacklin Avenue. A neighbor called 9-1-1 after hearing several gunshots. The neighbor looked out their window to see a man’s body in their yard and a woman calling for help.

So far, it’s unclear how badly that man was injured or if any suspects are in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.