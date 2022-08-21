ST. LOUIS – A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the victim left his home to go for a walk, and as he was walking back home southbound on North 14th at Biddle Street, he heard gunshots.

It was around 1:45 a.m. when the victim ran back and hid when he noticed he was shot. He was then taken to a near hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his thigh. The victim is in stable condition.

No further information has been released as the investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.