ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face Friday in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the call and found the victim at a nearby Economy Inn on North Grand. The victim, a 39-year-old-man, was sent to the hospital in critical condition, though his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

A large blood trail led officers to the suspected scene at Pleasant Avenue. The St. Louis Metroplitan Police Department is handling the investigation.