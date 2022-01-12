Man shot in Florissant Burger King parking lot Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot Tuesday night in a Florissant Burger King parking lot.

The Burger King is located in the 1400 block of Dunn Road. Officers found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 9:22 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators have found that “the victim pulled into the Burger King parking lot to determine if it was open.” Once he had done that, a “dark passenger vehicle” pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and so did the suspect. “An altercation ensued and the suspect fired at the victim, striking him at least once,” police said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-8477.