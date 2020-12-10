Man shot in head in north St. Louis

Missouri

WELLS-GOODFELLOW, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting involving a man being shot late Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Price Chopper at 2727 Goodfellow Blvd. where they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim is reportedly conscious but not breathing.

