Man shot in head in north St. Louis

WELLS-GOODFELLOW, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting involving a man being shot late Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the Price Chopper at 2727 Goodfellow Blvd. where they located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim is reportedly conscious but not breathing.
FOX2 will provide updates as they become available.
