ST. LOUIS – A man was shot just before midnight Tuesday in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Union Boulevard at bircher Boulevard near I-70.

The man was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if any arrests have been made. It is also unknown what led to the shooting.

8/11/2021 12:59:00AM

4500 Union Blvd.

Shooting

Male victim shot in the face. Conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/lnlKaHBStI — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 11, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

