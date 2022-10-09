ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating the shooting of a man in St. Louis City on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the shooting took place on the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue around 10:53 a.m. The victim shared that he was in the area when he heard several shots fired, eventually feeling pain in the back of his left leg.

After finding out he was shot, he would run through a gangway, eventually collapsing on Thekla Avenue. EMS located the man suffering from the gunshot wound and took him to a nearby hospital. He was listed to be in stable condition.

No further information has been released.