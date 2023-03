FLORISSANT, Mo. – One man is hospitalized after he was shot in the parking lot of a QuikTrip in Florissant on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 2105 North Highway 67.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited. No suspect information is available at this time. The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

The Florissant Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.