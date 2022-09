ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in Soulard early Thursday morning.

According to reports, the shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Allen Avenue just south of 9th street. Police said the victim was shot in the head and stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but unstable condition. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

