ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after someone shot a man while he checked on a car alarm overnight in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Humphrey Street in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was inside of his home when he heard his car alarm go off. He went outside to check on his vehicle before passengers in two sedans shot at him.

The suspect vehicles took off from the scene. The victim was struck in the forearm and rejected medical assistance from first responders.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.