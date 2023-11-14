ST. LOUIS – One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis near an intersection within proximity of the Enterprise Center, police say.

It happens just a few hours before the St. Louis Blues host a game at the Enterprise Center against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Police sources tell FOX 2 the shooting happened near South 14th Street and Clark Avenue. One man was shot and rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened sometime during the 3 p.m. hour.

Police were reportedly able to stop a person of interest as he was boarding a bus. The person of interest is now being questioned.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Preliminary information indicates the victim and alleged gunman knew each other and were involved in a personal dispute prior to the shooting.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has responded to the scene. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.