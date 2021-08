ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the back at a hotel in the Penrose neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Carousel Motor Hotel on North Kingshighway at about 12:15 a.m.

The victim ran to a gas station on Kingshighway at Natural Bridge to get help.

There is no word of any arrests at this time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

