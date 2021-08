ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the back early Thursday morning in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:57 a.m. in the 300 block of Eichelberger Street.

The man was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.