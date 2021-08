ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head in the Walnut Park West neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. along Thekla Avenue at Park Lane.

The man died at the scene.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.

8/25/2021 11:29:00PM

Thekla/Park

Homicide

Adult male shot in the head, deceased. Homicide assuming investigation. pic.twitter.com/ThmyPl7RuZ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 26, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.