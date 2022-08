ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a man getting shot in the head at a Greyhound station Monday.

The incident happened on 430 South 15 Street around 3:25 p.m. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is handling the investigation and FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.

The Homicide Division encouraged anyone with information to call 314-444-5371 or if you want to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).