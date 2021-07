ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Downtown St. Louis.

The man was shot in the head just before midnight on North 14th Street at St. Charles Street. This is just a block from the main branch of the public library.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

7/18/2021 11:42:00PM

14th / St. Charles

SHOOTING

Male victim shot in the head. Not conscious or breathing. pic.twitter.com/Ckl14esIEO — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 19, 2021

