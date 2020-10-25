Man shot in the leg in Kingsway East

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Euclid Avenue.

The man told police he and the suspect were arguing when the suspect shot him. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police said the victim is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News