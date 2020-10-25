Man shot in the leg in Kingsway East

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Euclid Avenue.
The man told police he and the suspect were arguing when the suspect shot him. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Police said the victim is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
