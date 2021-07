ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg in Midtown at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Samuel Shepard Drive.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

7/13/2021 11:40:00PM

2900 block of Samuel Shepard

SHOOTING

Adult male shot in the leg, conscious and breathing. No further information. pic.twitter.com/5LWMva1x0O — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 14, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.