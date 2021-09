ST. LOUIS – Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, a man was shot in the torso near Fairground Park.

The shooting happened along Vandeventer Avenue and Natural Bridge Avenue.

The man managed to make it to a nearby home on North Taylor Avenue to get help. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.