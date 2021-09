ST. LOUIS – A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police said he was shot in the thigh at about 11:15 p.m. along Arlington Avenue at Thekla Avenue.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

9/22/2021 11:17:00PM

5300 Arlington Ave.

SHOOTING

Male victim shot in the thigh. Conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/AsZrsKKzLF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 23, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.