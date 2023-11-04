ST. LOUIS – A man is hospitalized with critical injuries after he was shot inside a parked car Friday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Korte Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood.

Investigators say two people, a 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, were inside a parked car when an unknown driver in a black sedan pulled up to a side. Moments later, the driver allegedly fired shots at the parked vehicle.

The man, a passenger in the car, was shot in the head. The woman, in the driver’s seat, quickly took off from the scene. The suspect also fired shots at a back window and shattered it.

The driver quickly rushed the passenger to a hospital. He is considered to be in critical, but stable condition.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or disclosed a potential motive in the shooting.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling this investigation. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact SLMPD at 315-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).