FERGUSON, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway in Ferguson after a man was shot and killed during an altercation Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West Caddiefield Road. Ferguson police responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter alert.

One person was attempting CPR on the shooting victim when police arrived. After additional CPR efforts from first responders, the victim was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Officers later learned the person who attempted CPR was involved in the altercation, leading to his arrest.

Investigators say the victim had argued with another person before he was shot. That escalated to the shooting victim knocking the man down to the ground. Police say the shooting victim was struck after that, though it’s unclear if the other man in the altercation or someone else fired a shot.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random incident. While the two people involved in the altercation did not know each other directly, police say they knew of each other indirectly through a common acquaintance.

The Ferguson Police Department did not identify either person involved in the altercation. The department is looking for more leads or witness information. If you have any information, contact the police department at 314-522-3100.