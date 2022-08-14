ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the city of Flordell Hills near the intersection of Glenboro and Gaylord drives. The St. Louis County Police Department has not yet released the identity of the victim or suspect, but says the suspect has been arrested.

Investigators say two men were engaged in an altercation that end with one of them shooting at the other person. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any additional information regarding what happened, contact investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).